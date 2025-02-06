In Poltava region, a woman is suspected of deliberately killing her newborn son

In the Poltava region, a woman, after giving birth to her son, threw wet clothes over him, causing him to die. The woman was suspected of premeditated murder. This is reported by the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 31 this year, in the morning, the woman gave birth to a boy at her place of residence.

After giving birth, she threw wet clothes over the newborn, which restricted the baby's access to air. According to the medical certificate, the child's death was caused by asphyxiation - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It was stated that the woman was not registered for pregnancy. She gave birth at home, despite the fact that at the time of delivery she had the opportunity to go to a medical facility.

The woman was served a notice of suspicion of intentional murder of her newborn child (Article 117 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest is currently being decided.

The prosecutor's office also added that the 34-year-old suspect is a mother of many children.

