In Pokrovsk, unknown persons robbed and desecrated a church: what was missing and what are the consequences

The Church of St. Nicholas was robbed and desecrated in Pokrovsk. This is reported by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 22, 2025, in Pokrovsk, unknown persons desecrated the local church named after St. Nicholas the Wonderworker. According to the press service of the Pokrovsk vicariate, the attackers broke down the door, stole church utensils, including candlesticks and bells, and caused significant damage to the altar.

This attack was the second in recent days: earlier, a similar robbery and vandalism was committed against the Church of the Holy Martyr Victor of Chalcedon in neighboring Myrnohrad.

The local church community expressed concern about the growing number of attacks on shrines and called on law enforcement to find the perpetrators as soon as possible.

