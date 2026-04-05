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In Odesa, after an enemy attack, cars and a building balcony caught fire, there are casualties - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3692 views

As a result of an enemy strike in Odesa, cars and a balcony of a residential building caught fire. The head of the Regional Military Administration reported two injured people at the scene.

In Odesa, after an enemy attack, cars and a building balcony caught fire, there are casualties - Odesa Regional Military Administration

In Odesa, as a result of an enemy attack, cars and a balcony of a residential building caught fire in one of the city's districts; two people are reportedly injured, as reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the strike caused fires in residential areas. Relevant services are working at the scene, and information regarding the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

As a result of an enemy attack on the city, cars and a balcony of a residential building caught fire in one of the districts. Preliminarily, two people were injured

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Currently, the air raid alert in the region continues. Residents are urged to remain in shelters and not ignore danger signals.

More detailed information regarding the damage and the condition of the injured is promised to be reported later.

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Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
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Serhiy Lysak
Odesa