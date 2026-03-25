In Lviv, a passenger attacked a ticket inspector; a soldier helped detain him

$43.920.0950.900.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:27 PM • 66 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
01:57 PM • 18105 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 28166 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
10:45 AM • 31264 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 47433 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 69405 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 57611 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 56390 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 54610 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
March 24, 02:45 PM • 38369 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
35%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones flew into Latvia and EstoniaMarch 25, 08:33 AM • 39611 views
Minus 34% of strategic aviation and over 2250 Russian tanks - the most successful SBU operations during the warMarch 25, 10:00 AM • 24772 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from him11:09 AM • 27160 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of Finance11:24 AM • 25417 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhoto12:01 PM • 19347 views
Publications
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?01:57 PM • 18105 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 28166 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhoto12:01 PM • 19890 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of Finance11:24 AM • 25968 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from him11:09 AM • 27701 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Serhiy Rebrov
Roksolana Pyrtko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphere12:24 PM • 13541 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 54233 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 31695 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 61601 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 61958 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Facebook
YouTube
Shahed-136

In Lviv, a passenger attacked a ticket inspector; a soldier helped detain him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1664 views

In Lviv, a fare-dodging passenger knocked a ticket inspector to the ground while exiting a bus. A soldier at the bus stop helped subdue the attacker and handed him over to the police.

In Lviv, a passenger attacked a ticket inspector; a soldier helped detain him

In Lviv, a passenger attacked a ticket inspector; a serviceman helped detain the offender, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

As reported by the city council, the passenger ignored the inspectors' demand and did not provide any proof of fare payment. He was then asked to leave the vehicle. As he was exiting the bus, the man suddenly grabbed one of the inspectors by his outerwear and threw him to the ground.

A serviceman who was at the bus stop nearby witnessed the attack. Together with the inspector's partner, he promptly intervened, subdued the troublemaker, and held him until the police arrived.

- reported "Lvivavtodor".

Two men in balaclavas attacked a veteran over a quarter of a million, they were detained - police25.03.26, 12:01 • 2868 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Lviv