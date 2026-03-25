In Lviv, a passenger attacked a ticket inspector; a soldier helped detain him

In Lviv, a passenger attacked a ticket inspector; a serviceman helped detain the offender, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

As reported by the city council, the passenger ignored the inspectors' demand and did not provide any proof of fare payment. He was then asked to leave the vehicle. As he was exiting the bus, the man suddenly grabbed one of the inspectors by his outerwear and threw him to the ground.

A serviceman who was at the bus stop nearby witnessed the attack. Together with the inspector's partner, he promptly intervened, subdued the troublemaker, and held him until the police arrived. - reported "Lvivavtodor".

Two men in balaclavas attacked a veteran over a quarter of a million, they were detained - police