The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled a number of attacks by the Russian Federation near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, and the occupier is also shelling the Krasnorechenska community: residents, most of whom are elderly, remain there. This was reported by the press service of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Three Russian assaults were repelled on Sunday from Bilohorivka. The enemy is constantly destroying this settlement, as well as the territory of Serebryany forest, with artillery and mortar fire. - the statement reads.

Despite the proximity to the contact line, civilians remain in the villages of the Krasnorichenska community as Russian invaders continue to shell them.

The situation in the occupied and de-occupied territories

The administration informs about the organization of transportation of recipients of social benefits to safer areas where Ukrposhta provides services.

Situation in Severodonetsk

In one of the five-story buildings in Sievierodonetsk, a demonstration repair began in the fall of 2022, on the eve of the pseudo-referendum. They only managed to cut out the heating system before winter. Work resumed exactly one year later, at the end of 2023, when new radiators were installed. The system was assembled from leftover materials from the restoration of other buildings.

Recall

Over 100 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday: Russia launched 4 missile attacks and 110 air strikes. The enemy also fired 95 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

