Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

In Luhansk region, occupants continue to destroy Serebryany forest, settlements with civilians also suffer - Lysohor

In Luhansk region, occupants continue to destroy Serebryany forest, settlements with civilians also suffer - Lysohor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30218 views

The Russian military continued shelling civilian areas of Luhansk region, including Serebryansky forest and Krasnorichenska village, while Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled a number of attacks by the Russian Federation near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, and the occupier is also shelling the Krasnorechenska community: residents, most of whom are elderly, remain there. This was reported by the press service of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Three Russian assaults were repelled on Sunday from Bilohorivka. The enemy is constantly destroying this settlement, as well as the territory of Serebryany forest, with artillery and mortar fire. 

- the statement reads.

Despite the proximity to the contact line, civilians remain in the villages of the Krasnorichenska community as Russian invaders continue to shell them.

Image

The situation in the occupied and de-occupied territories

The administration informs about the organization of transportation of recipients of social benefits to safer areas where Ukrposhta provides services.

Three wounded in Selydove due to russian shelling, russians hit Novohrodivka with a rocket - Donbas Regional State Administration12.02.24, 10:14 • 27521 view

Situation in Severodonetsk

In one of the five-story buildings in Sievierodonetsk, a demonstration repair began in the fall of 2022, on the eve of the pseudo-referendum. They only managed to cut out the heating system before winter. Work resumed exactly one year later, at the end of 2023, when new radiators were installed. The system was assembled from leftover materials from the restoration of other buildings.

Recall

Over 100 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday: Russia launched 4 missile attacks and 110 air strikes. The enemy also fired 95 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Russians shelled Sumy region twice during the night13.12.23, 09:59 • 30114 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
novohrodivkaNovohrodivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukrposhtaUkrposhta
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
luhanskLuhansk
sumySums

