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In Germany, two Belarusians suspected of preparing sabotage operations in Russia’s interests have been detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Two Belarusians are suspected of preparing arson attacks on critical infrastructure in Russia’s interests. They are also being investigated in connection with a fire in Romania.

In Germany, two Belarusians suspected of preparing sabotage operations in Russia’s interests have been detained

Two Belarusian citizens suspected of preparing acts of sabotage in Russia’s interests have been arrested in Germany. According to investigators, the men may have been planning arson attacks near railway infrastructure and power lines. Der Spiegel reports this, citing sources in security agencies, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, the suspects are 39 and 50 years old. Both have been in custody since the beginning of October.

German law enforcement authorities are investigating their possible involvement in preparing arson attacks on critical infrastructure facilities. At the same time, investigators are considering the possibility that the men may have acted in the interests of the Russian side.

The detainees are also suspected of an arson attack near a defense company in Romania

As Der Spiegel reports, Romanian law enforcement agencies have also become interested in the activities of the two Belarusians.

Ukrainian man detained in Poland on suspicion of carrying out sabotage for Russia in Romania28.10.26, 13:57 • 4408 views

Romanian authorities are investigating their possible involvement in a fire at an industrial park in the city of Brașov, which occurred during the night of September 14.

A defense company involved in the production of grenade launchers and ammunition is located on the premises of this industrial complex.

It is currently unknown whether investigators have managed to establish a direct connection between the detainees and Russian intelligence services. Details regarding the evidence and possible masterminds behind the acts of sabotage have not been disclosed.

85 members of a group detained in Turkey over Starlink arson attacks — CNN28.10.26, 22:17 • 1770 views

Stepan Haftko

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