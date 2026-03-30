In Europe, unknown individuals stole a truck with 12 tons of KitKat bars

Swiss food giant Nestle announced on Saturday that a truck carrying 413,793 bars of a new KitKat line departed from central Italy to deliver chocolate across Europe, but never reached its planned destination in Poland. This was reported by The Independent, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the truck has still not been found, and its disappearance location has not been reported.

In a separate statement released on Saturday, KitKat announced that the stolen bars could be traced by a unique batch code. Anyone scanning the batch numbers of the stolen chocolate would receive instructions on how to contact KitKat.

Nestle also reported that confectionery prices rose by 10.6% for the quarter.

On Sunday, a Nestle spokesperson released an additional update: "We can confirm that 12 tons of KitKat product were stolen during transit between our factory in Central Italy and its destination in Poland.

We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to conduct an investigation."

The company stated that consumer safety was not at risk and supply remained unchanged.

Addition

Last year, Nestle announced plans to cut around 16,000 jobs globally, moving towards automation to reduce costs.

The head of the consumer giant stated that the company needed to "change faster" and secure its future "as a leader in its industry."

Nestle, which also produces household food brands such as Nescafe and Cheerios, has approximately 277,000 employees worldwide.

Philippe Navratil, then CEO of Nestle, said: "The world is changing, and Nestle must change faster.

This will involve making difficult but necessary decisions regarding staff reductions over the next two years. We will do this with respect and transparency."

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