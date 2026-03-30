In Europe, unknown individuals stole a truck with 12 tons of KitKat bars

$43.840.0450.490.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 324 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
10:47 AM • 9796 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
10:19 AM • 18617 views
Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs
09:50 AM • 14931 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce
09:05 AM • 2960 views
Politico learned 5 ways for the EU to deal with Hungary if Orbán wins again
March 30, 06:43 AM • 23225 views
Rich countries seek to join the EU - Politico found out if Ukraine can be moved down the queue
March 29, 01:23 PM • 38193 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Exclusive
March 29, 12:02 PM • 51518 views
A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs
March 29, 09:25 AM • 45478 views
Delays in Ukraine's NATO accession - The Telegraph reveals the real reasons
March 29, 07:21 AM • 75544 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tips
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
55%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Alarm again in the sky near Trump's residence, American fighters intercepted a planeMarch 30, 02:53 AM • 18371 views
Taganrog and Krasnodar hit by one of the largest drone attacks since the start of the war - monitorsVideoMarch 30, 03:14 AM • 20132 views
Trump has openly spoken about "seizing Iranian oil"March 30, 04:00 AM • 22933 views
Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tires06:55 AM • 35887 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paid11:01 AM • 17364 views
Publications
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandals11:40 AM • 10452 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paid11:01 AM • 17632 views
Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tires06:55 AM • 36163 views
From tits to storks - what birds live in Ukraine and where to find themPhotoMarch 29, 07:40 AM • 49592 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tipsMarch 29, 07:21 AM • 75544 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Olha Freimut
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Poland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideo12:19 PM • 2308 views
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 32783 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 32381 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 33056 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 36221 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Film

In Europe, unknown individuals stole a truck with 12 tons of KitKat bars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

A truck carrying 413,000 Nestle chocolate bars failed to reach Poland from Italy. The company is tracking the stolen batch by codes and cooperating with law enforcement.

In Europe, unknown individuals stole a truck with 12 tons of KitKat bars

Swiss food giant Nestle announced on Saturday that a truck carrying 413,793 bars of a new KitKat line departed from central Italy to deliver chocolate across Europe, but never reached its planned destination in Poland. This was reported by The Independent, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the truck has still not been found, and its disappearance location has not been reported.

In a separate statement released on Saturday, KitKat announced that the stolen bars could be traced by a unique batch code. Anyone scanning the batch numbers of the stolen chocolate would receive instructions on how to contact KitKat.

Nestle also reported that confectionery prices rose by 10.6% for the quarter.

On Sunday, a Nestle spokesperson released an additional update: "We can confirm that 12 tons of KitKat product were stolen during transit between our factory in Central Italy and its destination in Poland.

We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to conduct an investigation."

The company stated that consumer safety was not at risk and supply remained unchanged.

Addition

Last year, Nestle announced plans to cut around 16,000 jobs globally, moving towards automation to reduce costs.

The head of the consumer giant stated that the company needed to "change faster" and secure its future "as a leader in its industry."

Nestle, which also produces household food brands such as Nescafe and Cheerios, has approximately 277,000 employees worldwide.

Philippe Navratil, then CEO of Nestle, said: "The world is changing, and Nestle must change faster.

This will involve making difficult but necessary decisions regarding staff reductions over the next two years. We will do this with respect and transparency."

Renoir, Cézanne, and Matisse paintings worth millions of euros stolen from a museum in Italy30.03.26, 06:34 • 5860 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
Trend
Brand
Italy
Poland