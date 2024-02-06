In Donetsk region, 74 settlements on the frontline are completely de-energised, it is difficult to repair them due to the aggressor's actions - Filashkin

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In Donetsk region, 74 settlements on the frontline are completely de-energised, it is difficult to repair them due to the aggressor's actions - Filashkin

In Donetsk region, 74 settlements on the frontline are completely de-energised, it is difficult to repair them due to the aggressor's actions - Filashkin

Kyiv  •  UNN

74 settlements on the contact line in the Donetsk region are almost completely de-energized and difficult to repair due to shelling by Russian troops. In two years, 116 thousand damaged and destroyed housing in Donetsk region, including 353 schools, 301 kindergartens, and 286 hospitals.

In total, the enemy has destroyed more than 650 educational institutions and nearly 300 hospitals in Donetsk Oblast over the past two years. A number of towns, including Maryanka, Ugledar, and Avdiivka, have been completely destroyed. Despite the fact that the Russian Armed Forces try to break through the defense line almost every day, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy in all directions.

The head of the Donetsk regional military-civilian administration, Vadym Filashkin, said this on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Details

When asked what the general humanitarian situation is now, what is the condition of the settlements that are very close to the contact line, Mr. Filashkin highlighted the following data:

74 settlements on the front line are almost completely de-energized: there is no water, gas or electricity, but people do not want to leave, and we cannot repair them because the enemy does not allow it

- He said.

According to the head of the JMA, 284 boiler houses and 186 unbreakable points are currently operating in Donetsk region. At the same time, Ukrainian utilities and energy companies along the front line cannot repair destroyed and damaged equipment due to shelling by the occupiers.

The general humanitarian situation in the region during the war is as follows:

116 thousand damaged and destroyed housing in Donetsk region in two years; 353 schools; 301 kindergartens, 286 hospitals. The enemy destroyed all of this in two years. The towns of Maryanka, Ugledar, Avdiivka - they are completely gone. Liman is 80% destroyed. Ocheretyane - also by almost 80%.

Russian strike on Tokarivka in Kherson region kills one person, two wounded in hospital - RMA06.02.24, 15:49 • 25663 views

Filashkin noted that the residents remain there, so the authorities and volunteers are delivering aid there - "medicines, food, firewood, pellets - everything we have the capacity for," he added.

In addition, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration released data on the shelling over the past day:

The enemy fired 1488 times at the front line and at frontline towns. Pokrovsk was hit by ballistic missiles. One person was wounded in Avdiivka. The enemy launched 37 guided aerial bombs at Avdiivka.

- He said.

According to the head of the regional administration, "945 people remain in Avdiivka who do not want to leave".  

Every day the Russian invaders try to break through the defense line, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding back the Russian army.

Chasiv Yar is located near Konstantynivka. The enemy tries to shell and break through the defense line almost every day. But our defenders are holding back the enemy in all directions. 

According to Filashkin, 42.5 thousand people, including 2,100 children, remain in Konstantinovka. There are 833 people in Chasiv Yar.

The head of the OVA added that it is very difficult in this area, but evacuation is also taking place there.

Recall

Despite the extremely difficult conditions, the Avdiivka defense line is holding. At the moment, there are no large enemy forces in the city, only single subversive reconnaissance groups, which are being targeted by the Ukrainian military, said Vitaliy Barabash, head of the Avdiivka MBA.

Russian troops launched an Iskander-M missile attack on the village of Rivne, Donetsk region, yesterday , damaging critical infrastructure. In total, the Russians fired 6 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the past day.

RMA: minus enemy missile in Dniprovskyi district06.02.24, 16:57 • 21012 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
ocheretyneOcheretyne
avdiivkaAvdiivka
vuhledarUgledar
donetskDonetsk
rivneRivne
khersonKherson

