In Donetsk region, 74 settlements on the frontline are completely de-energised, it is difficult to repair them due to the aggressor's actions - Filashkin

In total, the enemy has destroyed more than 650 educational institutions and nearly 300 hospitals in Donetsk Oblast over the past two years. A number of towns, including Maryanka, Ugledar, and Avdiivka, have been completely destroyed. Despite the fact that the Russian Armed Forces try to break through the defense line almost every day, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy in all directions.

The head of the Donetsk regional military-civilian administration, Vadym Filashkin, said this on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Details

When asked what the general humanitarian situation is now, what is the condition of the settlements that are very close to the contact line, Mr. Filashkin highlighted the following data:

74 settlements on the front line are almost completely de-energized: there is no water, gas or electricity, but people do not want to leave, and we cannot repair them because the enemy does not allow it - He said.

According to the head of the JMA, 284 boiler houses and 186 unbreakable points are currently operating in Donetsk region. At the same time, Ukrainian utilities and energy companies along the front line cannot repair destroyed and damaged equipment due to shelling by the occupiers.

The general humanitarian situation in the region during the war is as follows:

116 thousand damaged and destroyed housing in Donetsk region in two years; 353 schools; 301 kindergartens, 286 hospitals. The enemy destroyed all of this in two years. The towns of Maryanka, Ugledar, Avdiivka - they are completely gone. Liman is 80% destroyed. Ocheretyane - also by almost 80%.

Russian strike on Tokarivka in Kherson region kills one person, two wounded in hospital - RMA

Filashkin noted that the residents remain there, so the authorities and volunteers are delivering aid there - "medicines, food, firewood, pellets - everything we have the capacity for," he added.

In addition, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration released data on the shelling over the past day:

The enemy fired 1488 times at the front line and at frontline towns. Pokrovsk was hit by ballistic missiles. One person was wounded in Avdiivka. The enemy launched 37 guided aerial bombs at Avdiivka. - He said.

According to the head of the regional administration, "945 people remain in Avdiivka who do not want to leave".

Every day the Russian invaders try to break through the defense line, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding back the Russian army.

Chasiv Yar is located near Konstantynivka. The enemy tries to shell and break through the defense line almost every day. But our defenders are holding back the enemy in all directions.

According to Filashkin, 42.5 thousand people, including 2,100 children, remain in Konstantinovka. There are 833 people in Chasiv Yar.

The head of the OVA added that it is very difficult in this area, but evacuation is also taking place there.

Recall

Despite the extremely difficult conditions, the Avdiivka defense line is holding. At the moment, there are no large enemy forces in the city, only single subversive reconnaissance groups, which are being targeted by the Ukrainian military, said Vitaliy Barabash, head of the Avdiivka MBA.

Russian troops launched an Iskander-M missile attack on the village of Rivne, Donetsk region, yesterday , damaging critical infrastructure. In total, the Russians fired 6 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the past day.

RMA: minus enemy missile in Dniprovskyi district