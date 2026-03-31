In a Texas school, a 15-year-old student opened fire, wounded a teacher, and shot himself

In Texas, a 15-year-old student opened fire at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, injuring a teacher, and then fatally shot himself. No other casualties were reported as a result of the attack. This was reported by the Associated Press and the Comal County Sheriff's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, the shooting occurred on the morning of March 30. The teacher was taken to a hospital in San Antonio after the attack, but no updated information on her condition has been released as of the publication time. The attacker himself died at the scene, and the sheriff's office clarified that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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The causes of the shooting have not yet been officially named. The school reported that the facility was placed on lockdown at 8:34 a.m. local time, even before the start of classes, which were scheduled to begin at 8:55 a.m. After the incident, students were evacuated by buses to a neighboring middle school, where they were handed over to their parents.

According to female students who spoke with local media, they heard several loud gunshots and screams before the evacuation.

What is known about the school

Hill Country College Preparatory is part of the Comal Independent School District and specializes in academically preparing students for college admission. The school's curriculum focuses on STEAM fields – science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics – and includes, among other things, cybersecurity and engineering. The school opened in 2020 and currently enrolls about 260 students.

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