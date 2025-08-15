IMF mission expected from August 25, work on new program to begin - MP
The International Monetary Fund mission arrives in Kyiv on August 25. The work will focus on preparing a new program with Ukraine.
A mission of the International Monetary Fund is expected in Kyiv from August 25, with its work focusing, among other things, on preparing a new program with Ukraine, People's Deputy from the financial committee Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
From August 25, the IMF mission is planned to begin its next review and prepare a new program with Ukraine.
Ukraine was expecting a visit from the IMF mission at the end of August.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko allowed for an appeal for a new program to the IMF.
She also announced future intensive negotiations and work on the 2026 budget.
