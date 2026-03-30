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IAEA confirms serious damage to Iranian nuclear facility in Khondab

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Satellite images show damage to heavy water plant after Israeli attack. The IAEA notes that there was no nuclear material there at the time of the strike.

IAEA confirms serious damage to Iranian nuclear facility in Khondab

The International Atomic Energy Agency said satellite images confirmed serious damage to the Khondab heavy water plant near Arak, Iran. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

This is one of the sensitive facilities of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, which came under attack amid the further escalation of the war in the Middle East.

The attack on the facility was previously reported by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and Israel officially claimed responsibility for the strike.

IAEA is investigating information about an attack on a nuclear facility in Iran, no increase in radiation levels was detected27.03.26, 23:03 • 13194 views

The IAEA clarified that there was no declared nuclear material at the enterprise.

Since the beginning of the current war, Iran has already experienced a series of attacks on its nuclear and strategic facilities. The attack on Khondab became another signal that the confrontation is increasingly entering the sphere of nuclear infrastructure, which has long been considered one of the most dangerous points of possible escalation.

US and Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facility in Arak - Media27.03.26, 20:49 • 5783 views

Stepan Haftko

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