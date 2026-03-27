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IAEA is investigating information about an attack on a nuclear facility in Iran, no increase in radiation levels was detected

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The Shahid Rezaei Nejad uranium production plant in Iran's Yazd province was attacked. The IAEA is studying the data and has not detected an increase in radiation levels at the facility.

IAEA is investigating information about an attack on a nuclear facility in Iran, no increase in radiation levels was detected

The Shahid Rezaei Nejad uranium concentrate production plant in Yazd province, Iran, was attacked. No increase in radiation was observed, according to the IAEA, reports UNN

Iran informed the IAEA that an attack on the Shahid Rezaei Nejad uranium concentrate production plant in Yazd province (also known as Ardakan) took place today. No increase in radiation levels outside the facility was reported. 

- the report says. 

US and Iran may hold direct talks this week - Witkoff27.03.26, 22:22 • 1106 views

The agency stated that it is studying the information, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again called for restraint from the military to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident.

War with Iran will last weeks, not months, and ground troops are not needed for this - Rubio27.03.26, 22:48 • 706 views

Recall 

On Tuesday evening, Iran reported that a shell hit the area of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. According to the authorities, no casualties or technical damage to the facility were recorded. 

Iran warns of "high price" for strikes on energy and nuclear facilities and criticizes Trump27.03.26, 21:34 • 2254 views

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