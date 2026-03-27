IAEA is investigating information about an attack on a nuclear facility in Iran, no increase in radiation levels was detected

The Shahid Rezaei Nejad uranium concentrate production plant in Yazd province, Iran, was attacked. No increase in radiation was observed, according to the IAEA, reports UNN.

Iran informed the IAEA that an attack on the Shahid Rezaei Nejad uranium concentrate production plant in Yazd province (also known as Ardakan) took place today. No increase in radiation levels outside the facility was reported. - the report says.

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The agency stated that it is studying the information, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again called for restraint from the military to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident.

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Recall

On Tuesday evening, Iran reported that a shell hit the area of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. According to the authorities, no casualties or technical damage to the facility were recorded.

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