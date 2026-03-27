Iran warns of "high price" for strikes on energy and nuclear facilities and criticizes Trump

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi warned of serious consequences after the latest strikes on its territory, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

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According to Abbas Aragchi, among the facilities affected by the strikes were Iran's two largest steel mills, a power plant, and civilian nuclear facilities.

Israel attacked Iran's two largest steel mills, a power plant, and civilian nuclear facilities, among other infrastructure. Israel claims to have acted in coordination with the United States. The attack contradicts the extension of diplomatic talks set by the US President. Iran will pay a HIGH price for Israel's crimes. - Aragchi wrote.

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Last night, Trump announced that he would postpone strikes on Iranian energy facilities for another 10 days - "at the request of the Iranian government" - until April 6.

The US President also stated that negotiations between the US and Iran to end the war "are ongoing and... going very well."

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Iranian state media report that their nuclear facilities were attacked on Friday, just hours after Israel threatened to "escalate and expand" its campaign against Tehran.

According to IRNA, the heavy water plant and the uranium concentrate plant were attacked. Uranium concentrate is a concentrated form of uranium after impurities have been removed from the raw ore. Heavy water is used as a moderator in nuclear reactors.