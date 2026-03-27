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US and Iran may hold direct talks this week - Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced possible meetings between the countries. Washington views the pause in strikes on Iran's energy facilities as a positive gesture.

US and Iran may hold direct talks this week - Witkoff

US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that meetings between the US and Iran could take place as early as this week, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Speaking about the war in Iran at an event in Miami, Steve Witkoff said: "We believe that meetings will take place this week. We certainly hope so."

Iran warns of "high price" for strikes on energy and nuclear facilities and criticizes Trump27.03.26, 21:34 • 2456 views

According to Witkoff, Donald Trump's continued pause on US strikes against Iranian energy facilities is seen by Washington as a "really positive development."

He said it was "clear" that the US and Iran were in talks, and that some ships were now passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Witkoff added: "We may have a different definition of negotiations than they do."

White House: Talks with Iran not deadlocked, despite initial Tehran resistance to US plan25.03.26, 21:38 • 16405 views

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