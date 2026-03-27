US and Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facility in Arak - Media

The Iranian nuclear facility in Arak was attacked, Iranian officials reported on Friday evening, according to the state Iranian agency Fars News, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

An official from Markazi province stated that the attack was carried out by US and Israeli forces, adding that there were no casualties thanks to prior security measures.

The reported attack occurred shortly after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for civilians located northwest of Arak city and in the Hir-Abad industrial zone, near the nuclear facility. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published a statement on X in Persian, warning civilians about strikes on Iranian military infrastructure in the area, without specifying exact targets.

Later, the Israeli military claimed responsibility for the strike on the inactive reactor in Arak, citing "repeated attempts at restoration by the terrorist regime of Iran."

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as of last year, Iran's heavy water reactor in Arak was still under construction.

Addition

Its construction plans had previously raised concerns in Israel and the West, as heavy water can be used to produce plutonium – one of the pathways to creating a potential nuclear bomb. Under the now-defunct 2015 agreement with Iran, Tehran agreed to modify the facility's construction plans to block the plutonium pathway.

Last June, Israel struck the unfinished reactor at the Arak complex during a 12-day conflict with Iran. At the time, the IAEA reported that the reactor was not operational and did not contain nuclear materials.

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