I would say it will happen by the end of the year: Trump on a possible meeting with Xi Jinping
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump expressed hope for a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by the end of the current year. Earlier, Trump stated that he was not seeking a special meeting, but had received an invitation to visit China.
He (Xi Jinping - ed.) wants to meet. And I also look forward to the meeting. I would say it will happen by the end of the year
Addition
Earlier, Trump stated that he was not seeking a special meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. At the same time, he noted that he had received an invitation to visit China