I would say it will happen by the end of the year: Trump on a possible meeting with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump expects that a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping may take place by the end of the year, reports UNN.

He (Xi Jinping - ed.) wants to meet. And I also look forward to the meeting. I would say it will happen by the end of the year - said Trump.

US has not yet decided on extending tariffs for China - Media

Addition

Earlier, Trump stated that he was not seeking a special meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. At the same time, he noted that he had received an invitation to visit China