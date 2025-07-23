$41.770.05
"I can do 100 push-ups without a break": Syrskyi commented on rumors of resignation before his 60th birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2896 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reaches retirement age on July 26, but does not plan to resign. He is in excellent physical shape and plans to spend his 60th birthday at the front.

On July 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, will turn 60. The general will reach the retirement age set for military service, and therefore may retire. However, in an interview with The Washington Post, the Commander-in-Chief only laughed at such assumptions, reports UNN.

Details

The general emphasized that he is in excellent physical shape, despite the extreme pace of work.

He can still do 100 push-ups without stopping, he said, and this despite reports from his assistants that he rarely - if ever - sleeps

- the interview says.

Syrskyi added that he feels most comfortable next to the infantry on the front line. His assistants expect that he will spend his 60th birthday there. The Commander-in-Chief responds to this with a smile.

It depends on God and on my president

- says the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a laugh.

Syrskyi: during the Kursk operation, Russia lost over 80,000 military personnel, Ukrainian losses are significantly smaller7/23/25, 12:04 PM • 4854 views

The Washington Post
The Washington Post
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
