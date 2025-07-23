"I can do 100 push-ups without a break": Syrskyi commented on rumors of resignation before his 60th birthday

On July 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, will turn 60. The general will reach the retirement age set for military service, and therefore may retire. However, in an interview with The Washington Post, the Commander-in-Chief only laughed at such assumptions, reports UNN.

The general emphasized that he is in excellent physical shape, despite the extreme pace of work.

He can still do 100 push-ups without stopping, he said, and this despite reports from his assistants that he rarely - if ever - sleeps - the interview says.

Syrskyi added that he feels most comfortable next to the infantry on the front line. His assistants expect that he will spend his 60th birthday there. The Commander-in-Chief responds to this with a smile.

It depends on God and on my president - says the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a laugh.

