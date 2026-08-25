How to make tomato juice at home without a juicer

$44.710.0552.160.09
ukenru
12:05 PM • 15456 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received "a few" missiles for Patriot systems, more are needed
Exclusive
11:07 AM • 18997 views
In the "Forrest Gump" case, bail for Mudra and Mykytas has still not been paid — HACC
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 20540 views
The CEO of Fire Point’s subsidiary spoke about the technology for producing rocket engines at a plant in DenmarkPhoto
Exclusive
August 25, 09:25 AM • 20933 views
You invested money in a brand, but you could lose it: a lawyer warned about the main pitfall for businesses
August 25, 08:33 AM • 19817 views
Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media
August 25, 08:22 AM • 15451 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the facilities of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
August 25, 08:07 AM • 32007 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
August 25, 07:38 AM • 15903 views
Fire Point CEO discusses plans to expand production abroad
Exclusive
August 25, 07:28 AM • 25423 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
August 25, 07:16 AM • 13196 views
Former Deputy Head of the OP Mudra remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2.6m/s
32%
752mm
Popular news
Woman injured in Kyiv as result of Russia's overnight attackPhotoAugust 25, 06:24 AM • 5142 views
Russia claims that a U.S. military aircraft landed in Moscow09:47 AM • 8746 views
In Poland, eight men beat three Ukrainians; the attacker wanted to give a "lecture on Volhynia" — media10:33 AM • 6498 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideo01:15 PM • 10913 views
Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenon02:06 PM • 5536 views
Publications
How to make tomato juice at home without a juicer03:14 PM • 410 views
Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenon02:06 PM • 5538 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideo01:15 PM • 10913 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Exclusive
August 25, 08:07 AM • 32009 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
Exclusive
August 25, 07:28 AM • 25425 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Iryna Terekh
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kramatorsk
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 49405 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 49967 views
Vin Diesel said he is ready to die for Paul Walker’s daughter and spoke about their special bondPhotoAugust 24, 01:03 AM • 90067 views
Sandra Bullock showed rare photos of her children and talked about family lifePhotoAugust 23, 01:04 AM • 97824 views
Hailey Bieber showed how she celebrated her son Justin Bieber’s second birthdayPhotoAugust 22, 11:04 PM • 92360 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The Times
The Guardian
Brent Crude

How to make tomato juice at home without a juicer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Tomato juice for the winter can be made using a meat grinder, blender, masher, or sieve. For the preserve, you will need ripe tomatoes and sterilized jars.

How to make tomato juice at home without a juicer

Tomato juice can be made at home even without a special juicer. A meat grinder, blender, regular masher, or even a pot with a sieve will work for this. UNN will provide more details on which tomatoes are best to choose and how to make aromatic juice for the winter in various ways.

For homemade juice, it is best to use ripe, fleshy, and firm tomatoes without rot or damage. The more pulp the fruit contains, the thicker the drink will be and the less it will need to be boiled down. Approximately 1 liter of juice can be obtained from 1.5 kg of tomatoes, but before preparation, the tomatoes must be thoroughly washed and the stems removed. If desired, the skins can be removed: to do this, make a cross-shaped incision at the top of the fruit and then place the tomatoes in hot water for 2–3 minutes. The skins will then come off very easily.

How to make tomato juice using a meat grinder

A meat grinder is well suited for making juice, especially if you need to process a large quantity of tomatoes.  The finished juice will be fairly thick, but its consistency can be adjusted by varying the cooking time.

Preparation steps:

1. Wash the tomatoes, remove the stems, and cut the fruit into pieces.

2. Pass the tomatoes through a meat grinder.

3. Strain the resulting mixture through a sieve or cheesecloth if you need to remove the seeds and skins.

4. Pour the juice into a pot and bring it to a boil.

5. Reduce the heat and cook for approximately 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. At the end, add salt and other seasonings to taste. If you want a thicker drink, continue reducing it.

7. Pour the hot juice into sterilized, dry jars, seal them tightly, and leave them to cool under cover.

How to make tomato juice using a blender or masher

This method is convenient for preparing a small quantity. A blender quickly chops the tomatoes, while a regular potato masher will help when no kitchen appliances are available. In the latter case, the juice will also usually be thicker. It is also worth noting that seeds and bits of pulp still remain in the mixture when using a blender, so after blending it can be strained through a sieve if a more uniform drink is desired.

Top 5 original zucchini recipes27.07.26, 20:13 • 218640 views

Preparation steps:

1. Wash the tomatoes, cut off the stems, and slice them.

2. Blend the tomatoes until smooth. If using a masher, first mash the fruit thoroughly.

3. Transfer the mixture to a pot and bring it to a boil.

4. Cook over low heat for about 10–15 minutes, stirring.

5. If necessary, blend the juice once more or rub it through a sieve to remove large particles.

6. Add salt and seasonings to taste and bring the drink to a boil again.

7. Pour the hot juice into pre-sterilized jars.

8. Seal the jars, wrap them, and leave them until completely cool.

If you do not need much juice, this option may be one of the most convenient. A masher is useful when you need to manage entirely without electrical appliances.

How to make tomato juice without kitchen appliances

For this method, you will need only ripe tomatoes, a pot, and a sieve or colander. First, the tomatoes should be thoroughly cooked until soft and able to release their juice easily. The vegetable mixture is then pressed through, and the resulting liquid is boiled once again. This method requires a little more manual work, but it does not require any special equipment.

Preparation steps:

1. Wash the tomatoes, remove the stems, and cut them up.

2. Transfer the tomatoes to a pot and mash them thoroughly so that they release their juice.

3. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Transfer the cooked tomatoes to a colander or sieve and press them through thoroughly.

5. Put the resulting juice back on the heat and bring it to a boil.

6. Add salt, sugar if desired, or other seasonings, and cook for about 5 more minutes.

7. Remove the pot from the heat and immediately pour the juice into sterilized jars.

8. Seal tightly, wrap, and leave to cool.

Homemade tomato juice can be used not only as a drink. The thick preparation with pulp can also be added to various dishes or used as a base for sauces.

Regardless of the preparation method, it is important to use only whole, ripe tomatoes and to sterilize the jars thoroughly before canning. This will help preserve the flavor and quality of the homemade preserve.

Alla Kiosak

Life hackPublicationsCulinary