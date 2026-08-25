How to make tomato juice at home without a juicer

Tomato juice can be made at home even without a special juicer. A meat grinder, blender, regular masher, or even a pot with a sieve will work for this. UNN will provide more details on which tomatoes are best to choose and how to make aromatic juice for the winter in various ways.

For homemade juice, it is best to use ripe, fleshy, and firm tomatoes without rot or damage. The more pulp the fruit contains, the thicker the drink will be and the less it will need to be boiled down. Approximately 1 liter of juice can be obtained from 1.5 kg of tomatoes, but before preparation, the tomatoes must be thoroughly washed and the stems removed. If desired, the skins can be removed: to do this, make a cross-shaped incision at the top of the fruit and then place the tomatoes in hot water for 2–3 minutes. The skins will then come off very easily.

How to make tomato juice using a meat grinder

A meat grinder is well suited for making juice, especially if you need to process a large quantity of tomatoes. The finished juice will be fairly thick, but its consistency can be adjusted by varying the cooking time.

Preparation steps:

1. Wash the tomatoes, remove the stems, and cut the fruit into pieces.

2. Pass the tomatoes through a meat grinder.

3. Strain the resulting mixture through a sieve or cheesecloth if you need to remove the seeds and skins.

4. Pour the juice into a pot and bring it to a boil.

5. Reduce the heat and cook for approximately 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. At the end, add salt and other seasonings to taste. If you want a thicker drink, continue reducing it.

7. Pour the hot juice into sterilized, dry jars, seal them tightly, and leave them to cool under cover.

How to make tomato juice using a blender or masher

This method is convenient for preparing a small quantity. A blender quickly chops the tomatoes, while a regular potato masher will help when no kitchen appliances are available. In the latter case, the juice will also usually be thicker. It is also worth noting that seeds and bits of pulp still remain in the mixture when using a blender, so after blending it can be strained through a sieve if a more uniform drink is desired.

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Preparation steps:

1. Wash the tomatoes, cut off the stems, and slice them.

2. Blend the tomatoes until smooth. If using a masher, first mash the fruit thoroughly.

3. Transfer the mixture to a pot and bring it to a boil.

4. Cook over low heat for about 10–15 minutes, stirring.

5. If necessary, blend the juice once more or rub it through a sieve to remove large particles.

6. Add salt and seasonings to taste and bring the drink to a boil again.

7. Pour the hot juice into pre-sterilized jars.

8. Seal the jars, wrap them, and leave them until completely cool.

If you do not need much juice, this option may be one of the most convenient. A masher is useful when you need to manage entirely without electrical appliances.

How to make tomato juice without kitchen appliances

For this method, you will need only ripe tomatoes, a pot, and a sieve or colander. First, the tomatoes should be thoroughly cooked until soft and able to release their juice easily. The vegetable mixture is then pressed through, and the resulting liquid is boiled once again. This method requires a little more manual work, but it does not require any special equipment.

Preparation steps:

1. Wash the tomatoes, remove the stems, and cut them up.

2. Transfer the tomatoes to a pot and mash them thoroughly so that they release their juice.

3. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Transfer the cooked tomatoes to a colander or sieve and press them through thoroughly.

5. Put the resulting juice back on the heat and bring it to a boil.

6. Add salt, sugar if desired, or other seasonings, and cook for about 5 more minutes.

7. Remove the pot from the heat and immediately pour the juice into sterilized jars.

8. Seal tightly, wrap, and leave to cool.

Homemade tomato juice can be used not only as a drink. The thick preparation with pulp can also be added to various dishes or used as a base for sauces.

Regardless of the preparation method, it is important to use only whole, ripe tomatoes and to sterilize the jars thoroughly before canning. This will help preserve the flavor and quality of the homemade preserve.