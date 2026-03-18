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How to choose a refrigerated display case for a store or cafe?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1582 views

How to choose a refrigerated display case for a store or cafe?

How to choose a refrigerated display case for a store or cafe?

A display refrigerator is a sales tool, although it is designed for storing products. Usually, a display refrigerator is needed in coffee shops and cafes with self-service areas, grocery stores, and bakeries. It forms the first impression of the product and enhances impulsive purchases. Hold company knows how not to make a mistake when choosing refrigeration equipment and approaches this issue strategically.

What are display refrigerators designed for?

The main task is to maintain the necessary temperature regime for various categories of goods. In stores, refrigerated display cases provide free access to products, but in cafes and coffee shops, they also perform a display function. According to Get Get, 75% of Ukrainians make spontaneous purchases in supermarkets due to the aesthetic presentation of goods. So, in addition to preserving freshness, modern display cases help boost sales, optimize space, and shape the logic of the customer's route.

Which types of refrigerators are in higher demand?

Refrigeration systems operate in a positive or near-zero temperature range. The main types are:

  • gastronomic — provide good visibility, convenient to maintain (for meat, sausages, fish);
    • vertical racks — installed against the wall and used for storing dairy products, packaged goods;
      • confectionery — suitable for cakes, pastries, and baked goods, have enhanced lighting for better product presentation;
        • with a vertical slide — maintain a temperature from -1 to +7°C.

          There are also thermal models that do not have a cooling system. Mostly, already heated dishes or baked goods without cream and perishable ingredients are stored here. It is worth remembering that today, energy-efficient models with modern compressors are in the highest demand.

          By what criteria should you choose a refrigerated display case?

          The refrigerator must match the type of product, the format of trade, and the operating conditions. Important criteria:

          • temperature regime — medium-temperature, low-temperature;
            • cooling system — static (for unpackaged products) or dynamic (for packaged goods);
              • energy efficiency — refrigeration equipment consumes up to 60% of the total electricity of the store;
                • integration into space — taking into account dimensions and connected communications;
                  • quality of components and service support — the reliability of the compressor, the type of refrigerant, and the speed of service are critical;
                    • design and lighting — the display case should not only cool but also sell. 

                      Hold company specializes in comprehensive equipping of stores of various formats in Ukraine on a turnkey basis. The advantage of cooperation lies in a professional approach: from premises analysis to design and installation of refrigeration systems. Trust your business to specialists to always be one step ahead of competitors and create the foundation of your future profit without risks.

                      FAQ

                      What is a display refrigerator for?

                      Such a display case will be useful in stores and catering establishments: it helps maintain the freshness of products and create a pleasant picture.

                      How to choose a refrigerator?

                      When choosing a display case, you need to pay attention to the optimal temperature regime, cooling system (static or dynamic), and compressor quality.

                      Where to buy a display refrigerator?

                      You can buy a refrigerated display case online — on the Hold website, which specializes in equipment for stores, cafes, and warehouses.

                      Lilia Podolyak

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