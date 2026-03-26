The head of the Russian Central Election Commission will be tried for organizing pseudo-elections and referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Thursday, UNN writes.

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have sent an indictment to the court against Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission of the aggressor state. She is accused of aiding an encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, justifying Russia's armed aggression, and illegally crossing the state border. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, "she organized a series of political campaigns in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine aimed at legitimizing their inclusion into the Russian Federation." This refers to the 2022 pseudo-referendums in the captured territories of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, which Russia used as a pretext to declare the "annexation" of these regions.

"Subsequently, Pamfilova coordinated the holding of so-called 'elections' to the occupation authorities, the inclusion of these territories in the 'Unified Voting Day,' and later - in the elections of the President of the Russian Federation. This ensured their phased integration into the political system of the aggressor state," the prosecutor's office noted.

The investigation also established that she publicly supported these actions - during speeches, in the media, and at meetings with the Russian leadership, she justified the armed aggression against Ukraine and spread narratives aimed at legitimizing the occupation.

Her illegal presence in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine on September 10, 2023, was separately documented, where she coordinated the holding of so-called "elections" to the occupation representative and federal bodies of the Russian Federation within the framework of the "Unified Voting Day."

"In fact, this is about using the Russian electoral system as an instrument of occupation: first - to create the appearance of grounds for the 'annexation' of Ukrainian territories, and then - to consolidate this through subsequent pseudo-elections and the integration of the occupied regions into Russia's political mechanism," the prosecutor's office emphasized.

SBU reports new crimes of Russian Central Election Commission head Pamfilova and her subordinates: new suspicions