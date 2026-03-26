Head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Pamfilova, will be tried for pseudo-elections and referendums in the occupied territories

$43.870.0550.850.04
ukenru
March 25, 06:28 PM • 17153 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 25, 04:27 PM • 42925 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
March 25, 01:57 PM • 70484 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 77032 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
March 25, 10:45 AM • 59458 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 61754 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 76960 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 62362 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 57777 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 55959 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
3m/s
55%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US to launch ground operation in Iran soon - MediaMarch 26, 12:18 AM • 13611 views
Ihor Strohyi becomes the new head of the High Anti-Corruption CourtMarch 26, 12:53 AM • 8526 views
Sweden to co-found special tribunal to punish Russian leadershipMarch 26, 01:39 AM • 11128 views
Yale University: Gazprom and Rosneft funded the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to RussiaMarch 26, 02:14 AM • 15612 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow and an oil refinery near St. Petersburg: first detailsMarch 26, 02:57 AM • 7044 views
Publications
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?March 25, 01:57 PM • 70484 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 77032 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhotoMarch 25, 12:01 PM • 47772 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of FinanceMarch 25, 11:24 AM • 52738 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from himMarch 25, 11:09 AM • 53846 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Great Britain
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 27640 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 64220 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 40176 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 69327 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 69781 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Film
Series

Head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Pamfilova, will be tried for pseudo-elections and referendums in the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has sent an indictment to the court regarding Ella Pamfilova for encroaching on the integrity of Ukraine. She organized illegal referendums and elections.

Head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Pamfilova, will be tried for pseudo-elections and referendums in the occupied territories

The head of the Russian Central Election Commission will be tried for organizing pseudo-elections and referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Thursday, UNN writes.

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have sent an indictment to the court against Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission of the aggressor state. She is accused of aiding an encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, justifying Russia's armed aggression, and illegally crossing the state border.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, "she organized a series of political campaigns in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine aimed at legitimizing their inclusion into the Russian Federation." This refers to the 2022 pseudo-referendums in the captured territories of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, which Russia used as a pretext to declare the "annexation" of these regions.

"Subsequently, Pamfilova coordinated the holding of so-called 'elections' to the occupation authorities, the inclusion of these territories in the 'Unified Voting Day,' and later - in the elections of the President of the Russian Federation. This ensured their phased integration into the political system of the aggressor state," the prosecutor's office noted.

The investigation also established that she publicly supported these actions - during speeches, in the media, and at meetings with the Russian leadership, she justified the armed aggression against Ukraine and spread narratives aimed at legitimizing the occupation.

Her illegal presence in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine on September 10, 2023, was separately documented, where she coordinated the holding of so-called "elections" to the occupation representative and federal bodies of the Russian Federation within the framework of the "Unified Voting Day."

"In fact, this is about using the Russian electoral system as an instrument of occupation: first - to create the appearance of grounds for the 'annexation' of Ukrainian territories, and then - to consolidate this through subsequent pseudo-elections and the integration of the occupied regions into Russia's political mechanism," the prosecutor's office emphasized.

SBU reports new crimes of Russian Central Election Commission head Pamfilova and her subordinates: new suspicions20.12.23, 14:45 • 27721 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine