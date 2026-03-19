HACC sentenced MP Marchenko to 2 years in prison for bribery for leaving the country

$43.900.0550.520.11
ukenru
03:12 PM • 468 views
EU considers extending temporary protection for Ukrainians for a sixth year - Euractiv
02:52 PM • 1274 views
Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico
02:08 PM • 4766 views
EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia
12:16 PM • 12004 views
NBU refrains from lowering the key policy rate due to inflation - maintains 15%
11:44 AM • 12018 views
General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in CrimeaVideo
Exclusive
11:36 AM • 14240 views
Will Ukrainians return home after the war?
Exclusive
10:35 AM • 15328 views
NACP received an appeal from IA UNN regarding the need to monitor the lifestyle of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Suvorov
March 18, 05:22 PM • 29431 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
Exclusive
March 18, 04:52 PM • 57860 views
New Moon on March 19: what it means and how to spend this period correctly
March 18, 04:35 PM • 42921 views
First successful case of extradition of a Russian citizen at Ukraine's request - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the Polish court's decision regarding Butyagin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
1.8m/s
64%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU has a strategy for Orban at the summit over a €90 billion loan to Ukraine - PoliticoMarch 19, 06:25 AM • 25427 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 32812 views
Trump initiated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for peace guarantees - PentagonMarch 19, 08:07 AM • 21696 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and work09:28 AM • 24232 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber10:55 AM • 16079 views
Publications
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefs01:10 PM • 10017 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical Negligence11:17 AM • 13735 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber10:55 AM • 16171 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and work09:28 AM • 24330 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 32952 views
Actual people
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Slovakia
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in Kyiv02:00 PM • 4760 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 32952 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 26877 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 46161 views
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been releasedVideoMarch 17, 07:22 PM • 41330 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Diia (service)
S-400 missile system

HACC sentenced MP Marchenko to 2 years in prison for bribery for leaving the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2462 views

The court sentenced Lyudmyla Marchenko and her assistant to 2 years in prison for receiving 11.3 thousand dollars. The women promised permits for men to cross the border.

HACC sentenced MP Marchenko to 2 years in prison for bribery for leaving the country

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced the verdict against People's Deputy of Ukraine Lyudmyla Marchenko and her assistant. They were found guilty of receiving 11.3 thousand dollars for facilitating border crossing. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, MP Marchenko, together with her assistant, promised citizens for money to ensure that authorized persons of the regional military administration would make a decision regarding permission to leave Ukraine, as well as to enter relevant information into the "Shlyakh" Information System. 

In particular, the investigation established two episodes of illegal activity by MP Marchenko and her assistant. The first was receiving an illegal benefit of $6,000 from a citizen for unhindered border crossing, and the second was receiving $5,300.

The People's Deputy was found guilty of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She was sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state authorities for three years. Her assistant was found guilty by the court under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She was sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in organizations whose activities are related to issuing permits to citizens to leave Ukraine, for a period of three years. 

— the post says.

The court's verdict enters into force thirty days from the date of its pronouncement, unless it is appealed.

Recall

On July 5, 2023, NABU suspected MP Lyudmyla Marchenko and her assistant of receiving a bribe of $5,300.

The MP promised the man to arrange a decision on permission to leave Ukraine by the local military administration, by entering data into the "Shlyakh" system.

Already on July 11, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Lyudmyla Marchenko and her assistant were notified of suspicion.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Servant of the People
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine