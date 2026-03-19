HACC sentenced MP Marchenko to 2 years in prison for bribery for leaving the country

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced the verdict against People's Deputy of Ukraine Lyudmyla Marchenko and her assistant. They were found guilty of receiving 11.3 thousand dollars for facilitating border crossing. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, MP Marchenko, together with her assistant, promised citizens for money to ensure that authorized persons of the regional military administration would make a decision regarding permission to leave Ukraine, as well as to enter relevant information into the "Shlyakh" Information System.

In particular, the investigation established two episodes of illegal activity by MP Marchenko and her assistant. The first was receiving an illegal benefit of $6,000 from a citizen for unhindered border crossing, and the second was receiving $5,300.

The People's Deputy was found guilty of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She was sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state authorities for three years. Her assistant was found guilty by the court under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She was sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in organizations whose activities are related to issuing permits to citizens to leave Ukraine, for a period of three years. — the post says.

The court's verdict enters into force thirty days from the date of its pronouncement, unless it is appealed.

Recall

On July 5, 2023, NABU suspected MP Lyudmyla Marchenko and her assistant of receiving a bribe of $5,300.

The MP promised the man to arrange a decision on permission to leave Ukraine by the local military administration, by entering data into the "Shlyakh" system.

Already on July 11, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Lyudmyla Marchenko and her assistant were notified of suspicion.