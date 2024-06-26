Grenades, assault rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition: traffickers of trophy weapons exposed in three regions of Ukraine

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 33649 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 39170 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 64714 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 157393 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 204830 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 127235 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 358489 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179360 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148355 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197298 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Grenades, assault rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition: traffickers of trophy weapons exposed in three regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15577 views

Law enforcement officers exposed six criminals who were engaged in the illegal sale of weapons, including grenade launchers, Kalashnikovs and more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition seized from the sites of former hostilities in Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Lviv regions of Ukraine.

Grenades, assault rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition: traffickers of trophy weapons exposed in three regions of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers exposed six criminals who were engaged in the illegal sale of weapons in three regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

During complex operations in Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Lviv regions, six organizers of illegal business were detained.

The criminals tried to sell military munitions found in the de-occupied regions of Ukraine to criminals. Among the seized items are Russian grenade launchers, Kalashnikov rifles and more than 20 thousand rounds of ammunition.

In particular, in Lviv region, law enforcement officers exposed two heads of a local charity fund who were clandestinely selling weapons. According to the investigation, one of them traveled to former battlefields under the guise of "volunteer trips" to collect weapons.

Guns, grenades and bombs: arms dealer detained in Odesa region01.03.24, 20:15 • 25186 views

He passed the found "trophies" to his accomplice, who kept them in a specially equipped cache in the attic of his own house. The defendants then tried to sell the weapons to local criminals. For example, they offered AK-74 and AKS-74 assault rifles for 500 US dollars per unit.

During the searches, the offenders' weapons were seized:

  • RPG-26 grenade launcher;
  • 6 AK-74 and AKS-74 assault rifles;
  • MON-50 anti-personnel mine;
  • RGD-5 and F-1 grenades;
  • tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition for small arms.

Also, in Kyiv region , a local businessman was red-handedly detained while trying to sell a military arsenal, which included more than 20 fragmentation grenades and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

After the detention, searches were conducted in the offender's garage, where they additionally found a Kalashnikov assault rifle and more than 1.5 thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers. According to the available data, he collected the seized weapons in local settlements that were under occupation at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

In addition, three criminals were exposed in Mykolaiv region. The men were selling trophy weapons and ammunition found at the former occupants' combat positions.

To store the military products, the offenders set up a cache in a forest belt near the regional center. During its inspection, the SBU found combat grenades and a batch of ammunition.

Investigations are currently underway to bring the perpetrators to justice. All seized weapons and ammunition will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the SBU summarized. 

Recall

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that "in the  hands" of Ukrainians there may be from one million to five million trophy weapons, and he is not talking about short-barreled weapons, but automatic weapons, grenades, mines, etc.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
