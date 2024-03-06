Germany announces participation in Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

The German government will take part in the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU, said German government spokesman Steffen Gebestreit, UNN reports with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

According to him, the German government will allocate a three-digit million dollar sum for the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Previously

On March 5, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries is "very useful" and his country is ready to contribute to it.

Context

At a security conference in Munich last month, Pavel said that the Czech Republic was able to collect a significant amount of weapons for Ukraine outside the EU. We're talking about 800,000 rounds-half a million of 155 mm caliber and 300,000 of 122 mm caliber-that could be delivered within weeks" if the necessary funds were available.

The Netherlands has already pledged to donate 100 million euros ($108.5 million).