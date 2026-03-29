German far-right AfD leader Chrupalla calls for withdrawal of US troops from Germany

Photo: dpa

Tino Chrupalla, co-chairman of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, stated that Germany should begin the process of withdrawing American troops from its territory. He made the corresponding statement on the eve of the party conference of the Saxon branch of the AfD. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

During his speech, Chrupalla emphasized that his party should no longer remain merely a protest force, but should prepare for a real ascent to power.

Against this backdrop, he again sharply criticized Germany's foreign policy and the role of the United States.

Let's start implementing this – with the withdrawal of American troops from Germany – the politician stated.

According to him, Germany should not allow itself to be drawn into international conflicts and should pursue a more independent foreign policy. As an example, he cited Spain, which, according to him, did not allow its American bases to be used for operations against Iran.

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In addition to foreign policy, Chrupalla also outlined the party's political ambitions until 2029. He effectively stated that the AfD aims not only to win at the state level, but also to claim federal power.

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In parallel, he attacked the German government over its tax, social, and energy policies. In particular, Chrupalla called energy "the mother of all problems" and called for lower fuel taxes and the abolition of CO₂ emissions pricing mechanisms.

The statement about the withdrawal of American troops once again put Chrupalla on a collision course not only with the German government, but also with the United States.

Earlier, he had repeatedly been at the center of scandals due to his pro-Russian and anti-Western statements, particularly after remarks that Putin allegedly posed no threat to him.

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