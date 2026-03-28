Merz accuses Trump of escalating Iranian conflict and failed strategy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sharply criticized US President Donald Trump for his actions in the Iranian conflict. This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN.

Details

According to Merz, what Trump is doing now is not de-escalation and an attempt to achieve a peaceful solution, but rather "massive escalation with an uncertain outcome."

This is an escalation that is already threatening. Not only for those directly affected, but for all of us - noted the head of the German government.

He also questioned whether the Iranian leadership could be overthrown.

"Is regime change really the goal? If it is the goal, I don't believe they will achieve it. Usually it didn't go that way," Merz summarized.

Recall

Earlier, President Donald Trump criticized German leaders for not supporting the war in Iran, and said their comments were "inappropriate" given that the US had supported allies in the conflict in Ukraine.

"We need a plan": Merz warns against protracted war in Iran