General Staff on the situation at the front: 162 combat engagements in the last day, 35 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 162 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Russian occupants became active again in the Pokrovsk sector, where our troops repelled 35 attacks. The situation was also "hot" in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 28 times. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops also attacked the Kursk region with 27 guided aerial bombs. This is stated in the General Staff's report as of 8:00 a.m. on September 23, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes (four rockets) at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, 67 air strikes (involving 99 combat aircraft), and fired 5,587 times, 167 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and weapons, two artillery systems, one air defense system and the command center of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. Seven combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk and Tykhyne.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 16 enemy attacks. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled 13 occupants' attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove and Dibrova.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks near Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian troops stopped 12 enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Hryhorivka and Stupochky.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 9 attacks. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. In addition, he stormed near Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovske sector, our defenders repelled 35 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Krasniy Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove, Marynivka, Myrolyubivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Hirnyk, Tsukuryno, Zhelanne Druha, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. In total, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in this area 28 times.

In the Vremivsk sector , the occupants attacked our positions near Vuhledar six times.

In the Orikhivsk sector, two unsuccessful combat engagements took place near Robotyne in the Donetsk sector .

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack, but was repulsed.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. According to available information, over the past day, the enemy conducted 16 air strikes in Kursk region using 27 guided aerial bombs.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors. The operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, has intensified aviation activities, and fired from the territory of the Russian Federation at Brusky, Malushyne, Pavlivka, Zhuravka, Velyka Pysarivka, Boyar-Lezhach and a number of other border settlements.