Plus 1330 occupants and 16 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost dozens of units of its equipment and at least 1330 soldiers at the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/23/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 643,7500 (+1330) people,

tanks - 8784 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17,252 (+30) units,

artillery systems - 18,414 (+81) units,

MLRS - 1197 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 949 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 15,699 (+71),

cruise missiles - 2595 (+0),

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25 102 (+79) units,

special equipment - 3145 (+1) units.

Umerov: Ukraine will receive F-16, Migare, and is negotiating Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters