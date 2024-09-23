Plus 1330 occupants and 16 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated the data on the losses of the Russian army over the past day. 1330 soldiers, 16 tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles and other enemy equipment were destroyed.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost dozens of units of its equipment and at least 1330 soldiers at the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/23/24 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 643,7500 (+1330) people,
- tanks - 8784 (+16) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 17,252 (+30) units,
- artillery systems - 18,414 (+81) units,
- MLRS - 1197 (+2) units,
- air defense systems - 949 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 15,699 (+71),
- cruise missiles - 2595 (+0),
- ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25 102 (+79) units,
- special equipment - 3145 (+1) units.
