The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of enemy Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems, ammunition depots, fuel and lubricants depots, and areas of enemy concentration in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The General Staff reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

On the night of March 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular, hit a Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in the Novopskov area in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. Enemy ammunition depots were also hit in the areas of Makedonivka and Buryakova Balka in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. - the report says.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders struck fuel and lubricant depots in the areas of Aidar and Raihorodka in Luhansk region and hit two depots of material and technical means and the location of an enemy repair unit in the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Ukrainian soldiers also struck concentrations of enemy personnel near Kamyanka in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region and the temporarily occupied Luhansk of Donetsk region.

"The scale of the damage and enemy losses are being clarified," the General Staff noted.

Recall

On the night of March 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Kirishi oil refinery (Kirishi, Leningrad region of Russia).