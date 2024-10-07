ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff: 141 combat engagements in 24 hours, most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

General Staff: 141 combat engagements in 24 hours, most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 141 combat engagements over the past day. The most active enemy attacks took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where 39 enemy assaults took place.

There were 141 engagements on the frontline over the past day, the enemy was most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on October 7, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 141 combat engagements were registered. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, the enemy launched seven missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using eight missiles, as well as 86 air strikes, dropping 109 UAVs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,500 attacks, including 131 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, conducted 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as hit a command post, an air defense unit, a unit of special equipment and two artillery systems.

The situation is reportedly as follows:

Six battles took place in the Kharkiv sector. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Twelve combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector near Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Kruhlyakivka, Vyshneve, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka over the last day.

According to the updated information, the enemy attacked 18 times near Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka and Dibrova in the Lyman sector.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attempt to push our soldiers near Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector.

In the areas of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk sector, nine combat actions took place over the day.

With the support of attack and bombing aircraft, Russians attacked 17 times near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka in the Toretsk sector.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 21 enemy assault attacks in the areas of Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Novotroitske, Promin and Petrivka. The highest concentration of attacks was near Krutyi Yar and Selydove.

Kurakhove sector was attacked 18 times yesterday near the localities of Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Tsukurine, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka.

Our defenders repelled five attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Bohoyavlenka, Yasna Polyana and Zolota Niva in the Vremivsky sector.

The enemy was defeated six times, attacking Ukrainian defenses on the Prydniprovsky direction.

The situation in the Huliaipilsky sector remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line," the General Staff said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

