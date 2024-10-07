General Staff: 141 combat engagements in 24 hours, most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

There were 141 engagements on the frontline over the past day, the enemy was most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on October 7, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, the enemy launched seven missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using eight missiles, as well as 86 air strikes, dropping 109 UAVs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,500 attacks, including 131 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, conducted 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as hit a command post, an air defense unit, a unit of special equipment and two artillery systems.

The situation is reportedly as follows:

Six battles took place in the Kharkiv sector. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Twelve combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector near Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Kruhlyakivka, Vyshneve, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka over the last day.

According to the updated information, the enemy attacked 18 times near Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka and Dibrova in the Lyman sector.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attempt to push our soldiers near Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector.

In the areas of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk sector, nine combat actions took place over the day.

With the support of attack and bombing aircraft, Russians attacked 17 times near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka in the Toretsk sector.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 21 enemy assault attacks in the areas of Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Novotroitske, Promin and Petrivka. The highest concentration of attacks was near Krutyi Yar and Selydove.

Kurakhove sector was attacked 18 times yesterday near the localities of Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Tsukurine, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka.

Our defenders repelled five attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Bohoyavlenka, Yasna Polyana and Zolota Niva in the Vremivsky sector.

The enemy was defeated six times, attacking Ukrainian defenses on the Prydniprovsky direction.

The situation in the Huliaipilsky sector remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line," the General Staff said.

