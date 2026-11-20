France is convening a meeting of the UN Security Council following the latest Russian strikes on Kyiv, including on the embassies of Austria and the Netherlands. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said this on X on November 20, UNN reports.

The Kremlin has once again struck Kyiv. Civilians were killed. The Austrian and Dutch embassies were targeted. These are crimes. France condemns them in the strongest possible terms. I have requested the convening of a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. Russia will be held accountable - Barrot wrote.

He declared "full solidarity with the Ukrainian people and with our Austrian and Dutch friends."

"Vladimir Putin considers himself above the law. He is not. We will not ease the pressure," the French foreign minister stressed.

We remind you

A wave of Russian daytime strikes on Kyiv on Thursday, November 19, damaged the historic St. Volodymyr's Cathedral, as well as the embassies of Austria and the Netherlands.

Zelenskyy: Russia's attack was one of the most massive strikes, employing particularly vile tactics