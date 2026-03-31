Foreign journalist kidnapped in Iraq
Kyiv • UNN
The Iraqi Ministry of Interior is searching for the kidnappers of a foreign media worker after pursuing their car. Security forces detained one suspect and seized the vehicle.
A foreign journalist has been kidnapped in Iraq, and an operation to find the abductors has been launched. The Iraqi Ministry of Interior made a corresponding statement, UNN reports with reference to AP.
Details
The Iraqi Ministry of Interior did not name the journalist or provide additional details about their nationality.
A statement on Tuesday said security forces had launched an operation to find the abductors, "acting on accurate intelligence and with intensive field operations" after intercepting a vehicle belonging to the abductors, which overturned during their escape attempt.
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One suspect has been arrested and one of the vehicles used in the kidnapping has been seized, but others remain at large, the statement said. A spokesman for the US embassy in Baghdad declined to comment.
It is currently unclear whether the kidnapping is related to the war in Iran.
Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have regularly attacked US facilities in the country since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran.