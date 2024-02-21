For the third time, the United States has blocked the UN Security Council's resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza

The United States has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, increased access to aid, and rejection of the forced transfer of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. vetoed the draft resolution because of concerns that it could jeopardize negotiations between the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which are seeking to agree on a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire without an agreement that obliges Hamas to release hostages will not lead to a sustainable peace. On the contrary, it could prolong the fighting between Hamas and Israel, - Thomas-Greenfield said before the vote.

The resolution drafted by Algeria was voted in favor by 13 council members, with the United Kingdom abstaining.

This was the third US veto of the draft resolution since the fighting began after October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel.

The United States proposed its own draft resolution, which states that an Israeli offensive on Rafah is unacceptable.

Israel threatens with a ground operation in Rafah before the start of Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages.