For the third time, the United States has blocked the UN Security Council's resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91656 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109388 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152150 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252016 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174533 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165732 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226766 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39091 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73388 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41441 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34430 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66958 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212735 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238451 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225178 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91656 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66958 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73388 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114151 views
For the third time, the United States has blocked the UN Security Council's resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24882 views

The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and increased access to aid, saying that demands without an agreement to release Hamas hostages could prolong the fighting.

The United States has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, increased access to aid, and rejection of the forced transfer of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. vetoed the draft resolution because of concerns that it could jeopardize negotiations between the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which are seeking to agree on a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire without an agreement that obliges Hamas to release hostages will not lead to a sustainable peace. On the contrary, it could prolong the fighting between Hamas and Israel,

- Thomas-Greenfield said before the vote.

The resolution drafted by Algeria was voted in favor by 13 council members, with the United Kingdom abstaining.

This was the third US veto of the draft resolution since the fighting began after October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel.

The United States proposed its own draft resolution, which states that an Israeli offensive on Rafah is unacceptable.

Recall

Israel threatens with a ground operation in Rafah before the start of Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
voice-of-americaVoice of America
united-nationsUnited Nations
rafakhRafah
algeriaAlgeria
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
katarQatar
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

