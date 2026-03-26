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Fire at "Hide and Seek 2" promo tour in Le Bristol Paris - 400 people evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

During the film's promotional tour at Le Bristol Paris hotel, 400 people were evacuated due to a kitchen fire. Sarah Michelle Gellar and other actors were unharmed.

Fire at "Hide and Seek 2" promo tour in Le Bristol Paris - 400 people evacuated

A fire broke out at the Le Bristol Paris hotel during the promotional tour of the film "Hide and Seek 2" in Paris, leading to the evacuation of approximately 400 people. Among those present were actors Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kathryn Newton, and Elijah Wood. This was reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Details

It is noted that the fire started in the hotel kitchen around 11:30 on Wednesday, during a press event dedicated to the film's release. After the fire broke out, a decision was made to fully evacuate the building. Rescue services promptly arrived at the scene.

It is reported that no one was injured in the incident, all participants of the event are safe, and the situation was quickly brought under control.

Actress Kathryn Newton, just a few hours after the incident, posted a photo on Instagram, smiling and posing, presumably inside the hotel.

For reference

The film's premiere in Europe is scheduled for April 8. Previously, the incident will not affect the further schedule of the promotional campaign.

Recall

Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the show's remake.

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Stanislav Karmazin

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