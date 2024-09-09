Fatal collision between Audi and fuel truck in Rivne region: 27-year-old man killed

Police are investigating a fatal accident in the Sarny district of Rivne region. This was reported by the Rivne Police, according to UNN.

Details

On September 7, around 22:30, a traffic accident occurred in the Sarny district of Rivne region on the Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn highway in the village of Fedorivka.

It has been preliminarily established that the 27-year-old driver of an Audi A6 from the village of Chudel, for unknown reasons, drove into oncoming traffic, where his car collided head-on with a fuel truck driven by a 37-year-old driver from Zhytomyr region.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the car died at the scene; his body was unblocked by rescuers from the mangled vehicle. The truck driver was not injured.

