Fatal collision between Audi and fuel truck in Rivne region: 27-year-old man killed
Kyiv • UNN
A fatal accident occurred in the Sarny district of Rivne region. A 27-year-old driver of an Audi A6 drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a fuel truck, killing him on the spot.
Police are investigating a fatal accident in the Sarny district of Rivne region. This was reported by the Rivne Police, according to UNN.
Details
On September 7, around 22:30, a traffic accident occurred in the Sarny district of Rivne region on the Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn highway in the village of Fedorivka.
It has been preliminarily established that the 27-year-old driver of an Audi A6 from the village of Chudel, for unknown reasons, drove into oncoming traffic, where his car collided head-on with a fuel truck driven by a 37-year-old driver from Zhytomyr region.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the car died at the scene; his body was unblocked by rescuers from the mangled vehicle. The truck driver was not injured.
