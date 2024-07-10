ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Explosion occurs in Odesa after warning of missile threat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22954 views

An explosion occurs in Odesa after a warning of a missile threat toward the city.

The Air Force warned of a missile threat. Later, an explosion was heard in Odesa. UNN reports with reference to the telegram page of Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov and Suspilne. 

Details

An explosion was heard in Odesa after warnings of the threat of Russian missiles. 

An explosion was heard in Odesa, the official channel of the Public Broadcasting Company reports.

Prior to that, the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, had a warning on his channel :

A rocket towards Odesa. Take cover! - the post read.

Recall

UNN reported explosions in Odesa region: occupants struck with a ballistic missile from Crimea.

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarUNN-Odesa

