Explosion occurs in Odesa after warning of missile threat

The Air Force warned of a missile threat. Later, an explosion was heard in Odesa. UNN reports with reference to the telegram page of Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov and Suspilne.

Details

An explosion was heard in Odesa after warnings of the threat of Russian missiles.

An explosion was heard in Odesa, the official channel of the Public Broadcasting Company reports.

Prior to that, the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, had a warning on his channel :

A rocket towards Odesa. Take cover! - the post read.

Recall

UNN reported explosions in Odesa region: occupants struck with a ballistic missile from Crimea.