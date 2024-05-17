Evening power outages are planned in Ukraine amid shortages, power outages caused by drone wreckage in Vinnytsia region

There is a significant deficit in the Ukrainian power system. In the evening, hourly outage schedules will be in effect from 19:00 to 24:00. Planned imports at certain hours will reach the technically permissible maximum. In Vinnytsia region, at night, fragments of an enemy drone damaged the equipment of a local power company, more than 23 thousand consumers lost power, and 202 consumers were without electricity in the morning. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Friday, UNN reports.

For most of the day, the power grid has been experiencing a significant shortage of electricity. Ukrenergo's dispatch center has informed the regional power distribution companies of the consumption limits for each region. Today, on May 17, from 00:00 to 08:00 and from 19:00 to 24:00 , hourly blackout schedules are in effect in all regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, there are no plans to disconnect consumers during the day until the evening peak load hours.

Ukrainians were urged to consume electricity sparingly throughout the day.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on May 16, to overcome the deficit in the power system, emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine were activated from 00:00 to 01:00 and from 15:00 to 16:00 from the power systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. Also, from 11:00 to 17:00, at the request of the Polish power system operator, the Ukrainian power system received surplus electricity.

"Last night and in the morning hours of peak consumption, no emergency assistance was involved. At the same time, stabilization outages were applied to consumers," the Ministry of Energy said.

ImportImport

During the day, from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 22,489 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,700 MW in some hours.

Power outages due to shelling and other reasons

"On the night of May 17, in Vinnytsia region, the wreckage of an enemy UAV partially damaged equipment of a local power company. More than 23 thousand consumers lost power. As of the morning, 202 consumers are still without power supply," Ukrenergo said.

Yesterday, a high-voltage overhead line of Ukrenergo was disconnected in the eastern region by protection action. Residential and industrial consumers in Kharkiv region lost power. After 8 minutes, the line was brought back online by automation, and power supply to consumers was restored.

As of morning, 427 settlements are without electricity. New power cuts in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions due to the fighting.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.32 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.