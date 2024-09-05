EU expects good cooperation to continue after reshuffle in Ukraine's government

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116956 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119386 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194548 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151507 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151738 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142486 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196413 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112373 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85000 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81168 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 56824 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 63844 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 40166 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194548 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196413 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185345 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212194 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200424 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148936 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148259 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152398 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143372 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159810 views
Actual
EU expects good cooperation to continue after reshuffle in Ukraine's government

EU expects good cooperation to continue after reshuffle in Ukraine's government

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21143 views

A spokesperson for the European Commission commented on the changes in the Ukrainian government, expressing his gratitude to Kuleba and hope for further fruitful cooperation with the new administration.

The European Commission's spokesperson for foreign affairs, Peter Stano, commented on the changes in the Ukrainian government, expressing hope for further good cooperation with the new government and administration. He said this during a briefing on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"We are following very closely what is happening in Ukraine, not only in the context of Russia's illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people, but also the internal developments in the political landscape, and we have noticed the recent reshuffle in the Ukrainian government in several key government positions," Stano said, noting that "this is not something for the EU to comment on.

"Let me just remind you that it is important for us to have good and reliable partners on the other side. Ukraine is a candidate country for EU membership,... Ukraine is a country that is fighting for survival, fighting to defend itself, of course, it is in our interest to have a functional administration, and we are looking forward to the new composition of this administration. But again, who holds what positions in the country's administration is a sovereign decision of the country and its authorities," the European Commission spokesman said.

Stano pointed out that "we have all heard President Zelensky's explanation for this reshuffle.

"As I said, we want to continue the very good cooperation that we had with the previous administration, and we look forward to at least as good cooperation with the new ministers, with the new members of this administration as we had before, because it is in our mutual interest," he emphasized.

At the same time, Stano noted that "they have no obligation to inform us, they have no obligation to consult us." "We will continue to support Ukraine, we will consider Ukraine as an EU candidate country as long as Ukraine fulfills all the necessary principles and criteria, and we have no reason to think that they will not," the European Commission spokesman emphasized.

Commenting on Kuleba's dismissal, Stano noted that when it comes to Minister Kuleba, he can only recall the gratitude expressed to Kuleba by EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell "for everything he has done for Ukraine and for everything they have done together.

"There has been very frequent communication and coordination between High Representative Borrell and Foreign Minister Kuleba, and we can only praise Kuleba for everything he has done during the challenges and a very difficult period for Ukraine," the European Commission spokesperson said.

White House: personnel changes in the Ukrainian government will not affect US support05.09.24, 14:33 • 22799 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising