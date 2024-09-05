White House: personnel changes in the Ukrainian government will not affect US support
Kyiv • UNN
John Kirby said that the United States would not give advice on how to manage democracy in Ukraine. He emphasized that Zelenskyy's personnel decisions would not affect US support for Ukraine.
Personnel decisions in the government of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not affect US support for Ukraine. This was stated by the White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby during a briefing on September 4, UNN reports.
We are not offering advice on how to run their democracy, that's up to President Zelensky, that's up to the Ukrainian people. These decisions are President Zelensky's decisions about who supports him in the government. This will not change the way we engage with Ukraine. It certainly won't change the support that we're going to continue to give them
