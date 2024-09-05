ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

White House: personnel changes in the Ukrainian government will not affect US support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22799 views

John Kirby said that the United States would not give advice on how to manage democracy in Ukraine. He emphasized that Zelenskyy's personnel decisions would not affect US support for Ukraine.

Personnel decisions in the government of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not affect US support for Ukraine.  This was stated by the White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby during a briefing on September 4, UNN reports. 

We are not offering advice on how to run their democracy, that's up to President Zelensky, that's up to the Ukrainian people. These decisions are President Zelensky's decisions about who supports him in the government. This will not change the way we engage with Ukraine. It certainly won't change the support that we're going to continue to give them

- Kirby pointed out.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by Sibiga, the Ministry of Industry and Trade by Smetanin, and Vereshchuk and Kamyshin will go to the OP: what personnel rotations Zelensky and the “servants of the people” agreed on04.09.24, 20:25 • 101271 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World

