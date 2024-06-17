Estonia handed over more than three dozen cars to Ukrainian law enforcement

On Sunday, June 16, the Police and Border Guard Department of the Republic of Estonia handed over 31 vehicles to Ukrainian law enforcement officers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

Egert Belichev, Director General of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, personally drove one of the vehicles to the Ukrainian border. According to him, all Estonian police officers who joined this action transported the cars in their free time, but there were even more volunteers than needed.

In Estonia, we perceive Ukrainians not just as our friends, but even more as part of our family. And we will continue our cooperation, because in such difficult times, every bit of help can play a role. - said Egert Belichev.

The National Police added that 16 Skoda Octavia and 15 Volkswagen Tiguan vehicles driven by Estonian law enforcement officers have already been sent to work in the border regions of Chernihiv and Zhytomyr.

Addendum

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy has destroyed 304 police cars, and another 1,228 cars have been captured by the enemy in the temporarily occupied territories.

For our daily work, the enemy is hunting police officers, bombing and destroying our units and vehicles. (...) That is why the support of our partners is valuable and important to us at this difficult moment - emphasized Vyhivskyi

Recall

In winter, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, handed over 50 Toyota 4x4 Prado vehicles to Ukrainian law enforcement.