Establishing liability for violation of sanctions: Zelensky submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to establish liability for violation of special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), according to the website of the parliament, UNN reports.

According to the VR website, the text of the draft law and the explanatory note are currently missing.

The draft law was passed by the Verkhovna Rada and submitted to the management for consideration.

