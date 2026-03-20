Enemy propaganda spreads fakes about an "epidemic of unknown origin" in the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

A fake video about an alleged "epidemic of unknown origin" in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being spread by anonymous accounts, but there are no official reports of the disease, and the video shows signs of forgery. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

Enemy TG channels are spreading a video in which an alleged employee of the infectious diseases department of a hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region claims an "epidemic of unknown origin in the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a temperature of 40°C and almost 100% mortality."

In fact, there are no official reports from competent authorities about an epidemic in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The video has obvious signs of falsification: the voice is artificially superimposed - lip movements and gestures are not synchronized with speech - the message says.

It is noted that the video was deliberately shot in such a way as to make it impossible to identify the person, which is an additional sign of its artificiality.

The content was distributed by an anonymous account created at the end of February, which published only two videos on this topic.

The purpose of the fake is to demoralize Ukrainian society, undermine trust in the healthcare system, and create the impression of a catastrophic situation in the army - added the CPD.

A network of AI fakes discrediting Ukrainians was discovered on German TikTok