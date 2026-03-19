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A network of AI fakes discrediting Ukrainians was discovered on German TikTok

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1702 views

In German TikTok, AI-generated videos are spreading fakes about privileges for Ukrainians. Russian propaganda is trying to undermine support for refugees in Europe.

A network of AI fakes discrediting Ukrainians was discovered on German TikTok

An anti-Ukrainian information operation using AI-generated content is being recorded in the German-speaking segment of TikTok. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), writes UNN.

In these videos, presented as "humorous sketches," Ukrainians are portrayed as a "privileged category" who are allegedly allowed more in Germany than locals.

- the message says.

The CCD provides several examples of the disseminated plots:

  • a child receives a low grade at school, but after the phrase "I am from Ukraine," they immediately receive the highest grade;
    • a passenger without a ticket on a train avoids a fine and even gets behind the wheel of the train, claiming Ukrainian origin;
      • a police officer releases a detained robber after the words "I am Ukrainian."

        It is noted that all these videos are created using artificial intelligence and deliberately hyperbolize situations to form a false impression of Ukrainians.

        Similar campaigns have already been recorded in other countries; they fit into Russia's information strategy to discredit Ukrainian refugees in Europe. 

        Russia's goal is to form a negative attitude towards Ukrainians and undermine support for Ukrainian refugees in European countries.

        - added the CCD.

        Russia spreads new fake about the “escape” of a Ukrainian specialist in the Middle East19.03.26, 15:34 • 3186 views

        Olga Rozgon

        Society
        AI (artificial intelligence)
        Russian propaganda
        Social network
        Europe
        Germany
        Ukraine