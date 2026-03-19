A network of AI fakes discrediting Ukrainians was discovered on German TikTok
Kyiv • UNN
In German TikTok, AI-generated videos are spreading fakes about privileges for Ukrainians. Russian propaganda is trying to undermine support for refugees in Europe.
An anti-Ukrainian information operation using AI-generated content is being recorded in the German-speaking segment of TikTok. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), writes UNN.
In these videos, presented as "humorous sketches," Ukrainians are portrayed as a "privileged category" who are allegedly allowed more in Germany than locals.
The CCD provides several examples of the disseminated plots:
- a child receives a low grade at school, but after the phrase "I am from Ukraine," they immediately receive the highest grade;
- a passenger without a ticket on a train avoids a fine and even gets behind the wheel of the train, claiming Ukrainian origin;
- a police officer releases a detained robber after the words "I am Ukrainian."
It is noted that all these videos are created using artificial intelligence and deliberately hyperbolize situations to form a false impression of Ukrainians.
Similar campaigns have already been recorded in other countries; they fit into Russia's information strategy to discredit Ukrainian refugees in Europe.
Russia's goal is to form a negative attitude towards Ukrainians and undermine support for Ukrainian refugees in European countries.
Russia spreads new fake about the “escape” of a Ukrainian specialist in the Middle East19.03.26, 15:34 • 3186 views