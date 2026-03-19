A network of AI fakes discrediting Ukrainians was discovered on German TikTok

An anti-Ukrainian information operation using AI-generated content is being recorded in the German-speaking segment of TikTok. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), writes UNN.

In these videos, presented as "humorous sketches," Ukrainians are portrayed as a "privileged category" who are allegedly allowed more in Germany than locals. - the message says.

The CCD provides several examples of the disseminated plots:

a child receives a low grade at school, but after the phrase "I am from Ukraine," they immediately receive the highest grade;

a passenger without a ticket on a train avoids a fine and even gets behind the wheel of the train, claiming Ukrainian origin;

a police officer releases a detained robber after the words "I am Ukrainian."

It is noted that all these videos are created using artificial intelligence and deliberately hyperbolize situations to form a false impression of Ukrainians.

Similar campaigns have already been recorded in other countries; they fit into Russia's information strategy to discredit Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

Russia's goal is to form a negative attitude towards Ukrainians and undermine support for Ukrainian refugees in European countries. - added the CCD.

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