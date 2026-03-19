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Russia spreads new fake about the “escape” of a Ukrainian specialist in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2384 views

Russian propaganda is spreading a fake video about the escape of a Ukrainian specialist to the Middle East. The Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) refuted the fake, created by the Matryoshka network.

Russia spreads new fake about the “escape” of a Ukrainian specialist in the Middle East

Russia continues information attacks against Ukraine, using events in the Middle East to create new fakes. This time, propagandists invented a story about the alleged escape of a Ukrainian specialist in countering UAVs. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, pro-Russian resources are spreading information about the alleged "escape" of a Ukrainian specialist in countering UAVs, who was allegedly sent to the Middle East. A video stylized as a news report by the international television company Al Jazeera is used as "proof."

In fact, this is a fake. There are no such materials or mentions of such an incident on Al Jazeera's official resources. The video itself is completely falsified. The format of the fake is typical for the Russian disinformation network "Matryoshka" 

- the post says.

Over 200 Ukrainian experts are in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region – Zelenskyy17.03.26, 19:17 • 4462 views

In addition, it is noted that such fakes are not new. Earlier, Russian propaganda had already spread lies about the alleged "escape" of technical personnel representatives of Ukrainian delegations. 

None of these cases have been confirmed. Similar stories are regularly thrown in by Russian propaganda under various information pretexts. The goal of the information operation is to undermine Ukraine's reputation in the international arena and sow distrust in Ukrainian specialists involved in cooperation with foreign partners 

- the post says.

Recall

The CPD revealed Russian fakes about "energy blackmail" and Ukraine's "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline. According to analysts, the Kremlin continues to try to undermine the trust of European partners in Kyiv.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine