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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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Emergency power outages have been introduced in three districts of the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Due to a strike on energy facilities, emergency outages were recorded in three districts of the Kyiv region. Energy workers are restoring the power supply.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in three districts of the Kyiv region

Emergency power outages have been recorded in three districts of Kyiv region following the Russian attack, UNN reports citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Due to the attack on energy facilities, outages have been recorded in the Fastiv, Bila Tserkva and Obukhiv districts of Kyiv region; the schedules are not in effect

- the statement reads.

Stabilization outage schedules remain in effect in the rest of the region. 

Energy workers are already working to improve the situation as quickly as possible and restore power.

If you currently have electricity, please use it as sparingly as possible. Every appliance switched off helps maintain the balance of the power system - the regional military administration emphasized.

Russian attacks left parts of 9 regions without electricity; 4 energy workers injured12.11.26, 10:28 • 34171 view

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