Embezzlement of trade union tourism property for over UAH 20 million - investigation completed

The pre-trial investigation into the members of a criminal organization suspected of illegally seizing state property in the field of trade union tourism has been completed. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the investigation was carried out by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, SBI investigators completed the pre-trial investigation into members of a criminal organization suspected of illegally seizing state property in the field of trade union tourism. - the report says.

The investigation established that in 2015, the head of one of the large tourism enterprises created a criminal organization. It included officials of related enterprises, as well as individuals who had influence over the management of trade union property.

According to the investigation, the scheme participants organized the illegal alienation of real estate that was state-owned and managed by trade union enterprises. This includes, in particular, part of the premises of the "Tourist" complex in Rivne.

As noted by the prosecutor's office, these objects were transferred to the ownership of controlled persons through sham transactions and at an understated value.

The total estimated value of the illegally alienated property exceeds 20 million hryvnias. Subsequently, the assets were attempted to be legalized through financial transactions to controlled enterprises.

Five individuals are accused of creating and participating in a criminal organization, embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale, and organizing the legalization of property obtained through criminal means.

Currently, the materials of the criminal proceedings have been opened to the defense. After the familiarization is completed, the indictment is planned to be sent to court.

If found guilty, the suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

