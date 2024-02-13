Electricity consumption is at a low level for winter, more than 350 settlements are without electricity - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 47987 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113782 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119824 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162090 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163826 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264891 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176386 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166738 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235563 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 09:14 PM • 90794 views
March 1, 10:11 PM • 72447 views
March 1, 10:30 PM • 50048 views
March 2, 12:27 AM • 85273 views
01:39 AM • 44481 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264891 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235564 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 221059 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 246536 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 232862 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113755 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 94882 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 98535 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 116382 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 117094 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30073 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine remains low in winter, with more than 350 settlements cut off

Electricity consumption in Ukraine remains low for winter. Due to hostilities and other reasons, 354 settlements remain without electricity in the morning, and 24 consumers in Transcarpathia are without electricity due to flooding. This was reported on Tuesday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Details

"Due to the warming, consumption continues to be at a rather low level for winter," Ukrenergo said in a post on social media.

Yesterday, February 12, the daily maximum consumption was reportedly recorded at around 10:00. It was 5% lower than on the previous business day, Friday, February 9. Today, on February 13, as of 09:30, the level of electricity consumption is 0.4% higher than on February 12, the company reported.

"Electricity generated by power plants of all types is enough to ensure energy supply to all legal and household consumers. No deficit in the power system is expected," the NPC said.

Ukrenergo reports that Russian UAVs damaged equipment at a thermal power plant in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night. "The equipment of one of the thermal power plants was damaged. The power supply to consumers was not interrupted, and no outage schedules are expected. There was a disruption in the heat supply to the city of Dnipro," Ukrenergo said.

Due to the damage at the TPP, one main air line and one cable line of NPC Ukrenergo were unilaterally shut down, the company added.

"Power supply has been restored to 69,657 consumers in Dnipropetrovska oblast who were cut off during previous attacks on the region's energy infrastructure. As of this morning, 52 consumers in Nikopol district were cut off due to the hostilities," NPC said.

In the Kharkiv region, the power grid is reportedly being restored in the streets affected by the attack on the oil depot.

"Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 354 settlements remain without electricity in the morning. There are new damages due to shelling in the networks of Dnipropetrovska, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Due to flooding, 24 consumers in Zakarpattia region are cut off from electricity. For technical reasons, there are blackouts in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions," Ukrenergo said.

Exports are currently carried out at night and during the day to Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova. Electricity imports are carried out in the morning and evening hours from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova, the NPC said.

Ukraine's energy system operates stably and without deficit despite Russia's attacks on energy facilities - Ministry of Energy13.02.24, 09:59 • 91731 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
dniproDnipro
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

