Electricity consumption is at a low level for winter, more than 350 settlements are without electricity - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine remains low for winter. Due to hostilities and other reasons, 354 settlements remain without electricity in the morning, and 24 consumers in Transcarpathia are without electricity due to flooding. This was reported on Tuesday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Details

"Due to the warming, consumption continues to be at a rather low level for winter," Ukrenergo said in a post on social media.

Yesterday, February 12, the daily maximum consumption was reportedly recorded at around 10:00. It was 5% lower than on the previous business day, Friday, February 9. Today, on February 13, as of 09:30, the level of electricity consumption is 0.4% higher than on February 12, the company reported.

"Electricity generated by power plants of all types is enough to ensure energy supply to all legal and household consumers. No deficit in the power system is expected," the NPC said.

Ukrenergo reports that Russian UAVs damaged equipment at a thermal power plant in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night. "The equipment of one of the thermal power plants was damaged. The power supply to consumers was not interrupted, and no outage schedules are expected. There was a disruption in the heat supply to the city of Dnipro," Ukrenergo said.

Due to the damage at the TPP, one main air line and one cable line of NPC Ukrenergo were unilaterally shut down, the company added.

"Power supply has been restored to 69,657 consumers in Dnipropetrovska oblast who were cut off during previous attacks on the region's energy infrastructure. As of this morning, 52 consumers in Nikopol district were cut off due to the hostilities," NPC said.

In the Kharkiv region, the power grid is reportedly being restored in the streets affected by the attack on the oil depot.

"Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 354 settlements remain without electricity in the morning. There are new damages due to shelling in the networks of Dnipropetrovska, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Due to flooding, 24 consumers in Zakarpattia region are cut off from electricity. For technical reasons, there are blackouts in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions," Ukrenergo said.

Exports are currently carried out at night and during the day to Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova. Electricity imports are carried out in the morning and evening hours from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova, the NPC said.

Ukraine's energy system operates stably and without deficit despite Russia's attacks on energy facilities - Ministry of Energy