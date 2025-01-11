Drones play a key role in supplying fuel to the Russian army: drones attacked a refinery in Nizhnekamsk

Drones have attacked the Taneko oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Russia, which plays a key role in providing fuel to the Russian army. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

"In Tatarstan, the Taneko refinery was hit. This is not the first time this refinery has been hit. "TANEKO is one of the largest and most modern refineries in Russia, with a refining capacity of over 16 million tons of oil per year. The refinery plays a key role in providing fuel to the Russian army. Knocking out refineries and oil depots directly affects Russia's ability to wage an intense war," Kovalenko said.

According to him, in the spring of 2024, an attack on a refinery located 1,000 kilometers from the front damaged the plant's primary processing unit.

Recall

RosZmіdі reportedthat in Nizhnekamsk, Russia, workers of a refinery were evacuated after a UAV threat.