In 2024, the state rear operator saved almost UAH 10.5 million of budget funds during tenders and contracts for the purchase of various goods. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense with reference to Deputy Minister Dmitry Klimenkov writes UNN.

It is noted that since the beginning of 2024, the state rear operator has concluded more than 350 contracts totaling UAH 35.9 billion.

During the procurement, it was possible to save UAH 10.4 billion, or about a fifth of the money that was included in the 2024 state budget for the purchase of pillboxes and for which contracts have already been signed.

"The saved funds will be used to purchase additional property for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for example, personal protective equipment," Dmitry Klimenkov said.

The Defense Ministry also stressed that the vast majority of contracts are concluded with Ukrainian enterprises.

Dot previously reported that food purchases for the second half of the year will be made in sets according to the updated Food catalog. As before, water and bread will be purchased separately.

The DOT also said that as part of countering dumping, the indicator of reducing the marginal price will now not exceed 40%. Previously, it could reach 50-70%.

Before ordering products from the supplier, to find out if they are ready to fulfill the order, the DOT will check warehouses, transport, and the availability of qualified personnel.

As for the tenders themselves, the procedures for purchasing food are now divided into three categories by volume (large, medium and small) and lots. Within each procedure, there is a limit on the number of lots "in one hand".