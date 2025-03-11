"Do your own": Kyiv residents have strengthened their microgreens business by growing peas, sunflowers, and radishes

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17094 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108018 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169417 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106727 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343254 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173588 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144877 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196132 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124861 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108157 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Do your own": Kyiv residents have strengthened their microgreens business by growing peas, sunflowers, and radishes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23863 views

The Kyiv farm "Green Vitamin CityFarm" produces 2500 kg of microgreens every month and won a grant of 100,000 UAH. The owners plan to automate production and implement artificial intelligence to manage processes.

"Do your own": Kyiv residents have strengthened their microgreens business by growing peas, sunflowers, and radishes

The vertical microgreens farm, maintained by partners Oleksandr Bilyak and Roman Mykhalevych in Kyiv, started operating with the onset of the full-scale invasion. They rented the premises on November 1, 2022, and assembled their first shelf mostly by the light of lanterns. Over three years, its capacity has grown to over 50,000 trays, or 2,500 kg of greens per month. The partners continue to actively work on increasing production capacity. They were also able to strengthen their business thanks to winning the business idea competition "Do Your Own" from the Charitable Foundation "MHP to the Community". They spent 100,000 UAH of grant funds on equipment that facilitates work on the farm, reports UNN.

Details

Effectively running a business is aided by relevant education and experience with seeds. Oleksandr Bilyak is an agronomist by education and also graduated from the Faculty of Electronics. Roman worked in business development for various projects and lending. Therefore, in their business, the partners apply the knowledge gained during their studies and experience from previous jobs. Today, Oleksandr and Roman's microgreens farm has its own brand "Green Vitamin CityFarm" and, in their opinion, is one of the largest in Ukraine.

As the popularity of healthy and proper nutrition continues to grow, the demand for microgreens is also increasing. This greenery not only has beneficial properties but is also grown without the use of pesticides, only from untreated seeds, light, and water, and a small amount of organic fertilizers

- Bilyak is convinced.

Among the assortment offered by the farm are microgreens of peas, sunflowers, and radishes. These three main crops are the most popular among consumers. The most aromatic is the pea; the microgreens from it are tasty and sweet. Although Oleksandr and Roman once tried to work with about 15 types of crops, they chose the most popular among consumers. The products of "Green Vitamin CityFarm", as its owners indicate, retain their marketable appearance for a long time and do not spoil, and also do not bloom, which can deteriorate their quality.

Since the farm is located in a basement with a height of 4.5 meters, this helps avoid many plant diseases and pests that simply do not survive at such depth.

"Microgreens are also called superfood in the world, as they contain up to 100 times more enzymes than the fruit that grows from the seed, because it is in an active growth stage. Microgreens are part of my daily diet, and my children and wife also love this product," explains Bilyak.

To obtain microgreens, seeds need to be soaked, sown, warmed, given light, cut, packaged, and delivered to a supermarket or restaurant. This is quite a complex technology that requires appropriate knowledge and significant investments.

"According to the UNDP report, there is no sustainable technology for growing microgreens in urban farms worldwide; it cannot simply be bought. We managed to create and refine an economically efficient and ecological technology for growing microgreens. Our next steps plan to develop this technology towards its maximum automation, not only regarding cultivation but also concerning the entire cycle – from purchasing consumables to receiving orders and supplying to end consumers," adds Mykhalevych.

Currently, the partners are contemplating further development of the technology and want to reach a level where most processes on the vertical farm are managed by artificial intelligence, and a person could only control and make certain adjustments to its operation.

Reference

The "Do Your Own" competition is held to create conditions for the sustainable development of entrepreneurship, including as a response to the negative economic and social consequences of the war, in cities and villages by providing microgrants for further establishment, scaling, and/or relocation of existing micro-enterprises and medium-sized businesses.

Geography of the competition:

Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions and the city of Kyiv.

"MHP to the Community" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of its activities covers 13 regions of Ukraine: over 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat regions, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals, and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyAgronomy news
