Derkach: Ministry of Community Development has no official confirmation of resumption of border blockade by Polish carriers

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31059 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 114956 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72733 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 280371 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237722 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192604 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231676 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251705 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157719 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372174 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 48792 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 114941 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 280358 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214845 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237711 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20934 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28967 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28821 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 71837 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78941 views
Derkach: Ministry of Community Development has no official confirmation of resumption of border blockade by Polish carriers

Kyiv • UNN

 24791 views

Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Community Development said that his ministry has no official confirmation from Poland that Polish carriers plan to resume blocking border crossings on March 1 in protest.

Derkach: Ministry of Community Development has no official confirmation of resumption of border blockade by Polish carriers

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure has no confirmation that Polish carriers will resume protests on the border with Ukraine on March 1. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach during a telethon, UNN reports.

We have no information that the carriers' protest will resume on March 1. There is no such information yet. 

- Derkach said.

Addendum Addendum

Polish carriers plan to resume protests on the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 1 by blocking border crossings.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine also did not receive confirmation from the Polish side or Polish border guards that Polish carriers had resumed protests on the border with Ukraine on March 1, as reported in the media.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Dariya Derkach
Ukraine
