Derkach: Ministry of Community Development has no official confirmation of resumption of border blockade by Polish carriers

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure has no confirmation that Polish carriers will resume protests on the border with Ukraine on March 1. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach during a telethon, UNN reports.

We have no information that the carriers' protest will resume on March 1. There is no such information yet. - Derkach said.

Polish carriers plan to resume protests on the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 1 by blocking border crossings.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine also did not receive confirmation from the Polish side or Polish border guards that Polish carriers had resumed protests on the border with Ukraine on March 1, as reported in the media.